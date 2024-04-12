Arsenal star has made Mikel Arteta question need for new striker, Premier League transfer very unlikely

Arsenal are believed to be rethinking their position on signing a new striker this summer due to the impressive form of Kai Havertz.

The Gunners’ main priority heading into next season is to recruit a new number nine with several players linked to the role at the Emirates Stadium over recent months.

The frontrunner at present, seems to be Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres but before that, everything pointed to Brentford’s Ivan Toney with The Independent reporting in the build-up to the January transfer window that Arsenal were leading the race for the Premier League striker.

The North London club may still recruit a number nine over the summer months but The Mirror states that the Gunners are now rethinking the idea due to the recent good form of Kai Havertz, while a move for Toney is being ruled out.

Kai Havertz is shining at Arsenal

Havertz has really stepped up for Arsenal in recent weeks having been handed the striker position in Arteta’s team on a more regular basis.

The German star has played a huge role in the North London club’s Premier League title charge across the last seven matches, with the 24-year-old producing five goals and four assists to propel Arsenal to the top of the league table.

Arsenal signed Havertz last summer as part of a £65m deal with Chelsea and the transfer was met with a lot of confusion by the London club’s fans and the wider football community; however, the German star is back to his best having previously struggled in the Premier League with the Blues.