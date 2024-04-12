Leeds United are gearing up for a potential summer transfer coup as they set their sights on in-form Southampton striker Che Adams.

Reports from TEAMtalk suggest that the Yorkshire club’s interest remains undeterred, even if they fail to secure promotion to the Premier League this season.

Adams, who has been a standout performer for Southampton this campaign, is poised to become a free agent in the upcoming transfer window, sparking interest from various clubs across Europe, including Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The allure of Adams lies in his impressive goal-scoring record, having netted 14 times in 39 appearances this season. His recent form, with two goals in his last three matches, further underlines his value on the pitch.

Despite enjoying increased playing time under manager Russel Martin at St Mary’s, Adams seems destined to part ways with Southampton in the summer, with a free transfer looming large.

Leeds United see Che Adams as an improvement on Bamford and Piroe

The criticism directed towards Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe throughout the season has been notable, with concerns often raised about their ability to consistently deliver in front of goal.

Under Farke’s stewardship, the responsibility for providing the finishing touch has frequently fallen to Georginino Rutter and Crysencio Summerville. However, the potential arrival of Che Adams at Elland Road in the summer could offer a significant upgrade for Leeds United.

Even if Adams was utilised as a rotational option alongside Bamford and Piroe, it would undoubtedly strengthen Farke’s squad.

This bolstering of attacking options would be a welcome development, particularly if Leeds finds themselves competing in the Championship next season, showcasing the club’s determination to enhance their squad depth and competitiveness.

But the Whites will have ambitions of making a swift return to the Premier League, and they’re making a good fist of it. They’re currently third in the Championship, a point off the automatic promotion places.