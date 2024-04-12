Ben Parker believes that Daniel Farke could bring Wilfried Gnonto into the starting lineup when Leeds United take on Blackburn Rovers.

On the latest episode of the LS11 Podcast, he said: “I think if there is a change, that will be it. Right before the international break, Willy was scoring goals. Then he’d come off, bring Dan James on and he’d get a goal so whatever was working it seemed to fit everybody. “I think he might go down that way but even if we kept the same team it is a strong team, but it’s just not seeing that rhythm we have seen for large parts of the season. These are the type of games if we got an early goal it settles everyone down.”

The Whites are going through a disappointing run of form right now and they have picked up just five points from their last four matches after the international break.

They will be hoping to bounce back strongly and Parker feels that Gnonto could be given the nod ahead of Dan James. The Welsh international winger has been quite disappointing since the international break and taking him out of the limelight could be a good decision.

Although he scored an impressive goal against Hull City, his performances have been largely ineffective.

Meanwhile, Gnonto will be desperate to prove his worth and hold down a starting spot. He will be looking to grab the opportunity if leads are prepared to give him a start against Blackburn.

The Italian is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he is certainly good enough to start regularly in the championship.

It will be interesting to see if he can make an instant impact for Leeds in the Championship.

Gnonto could be useful for Leeds

The Whites are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and they will need to finish the season strongly pull stop they cannot continue to falter at this stage of the season.

Gnonto to will add pace, flair and unpredictability to the attack.

The talented young Italian was in impressive form before picking up an injury on international duty. He scored 6 goals in 9 league starts prior to the injury blow and he will be hoping to get back to that level once again.