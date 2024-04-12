Galatasaray’s head coach, Okan Buruk, has made his intentions clear regarding the future of loanee Yunus Akgun, currently with Leicester City.

With the Istanbul club eyeing a potential reunion with the talented attacker, Buruk has initiated discussions with Akgun, expressing his desire for the 23-year-old to stay with Galatasaray for the upcoming season.

Akgun, who is on loan at Leicester City for the current season, has been a subject of speculation due to a €9 million option to buy clause in the loan agreement. While Leicester City holds the power to secure Akgun’s services permanently, the decision hinges on various factors, including the player’s own desires.

The Turkish international has featured 21 times for the Foxes in their Championship promotion push, most of them being substitute appearances. And the 23-year-old has scored once and recorded two assists.

Galatasaray manager wants Akgun to return to the club after his Leicester City loan

Despite the option to retain Akgun, Galatasaray’s coach, Buruk, has made it clear that he does not envision the attacker staying at the King Power Stadium beyond the current season.

According to reports from Turkish outlet Star, Buruk recently engaged in discussions with Akgun, outlining the club’s plans and expressing a strong desire for the player’s return.

As things stand the player is undecided on his future, but perhaps if Leicester City gain promotion to the Premier League that will be enough to want him to stay in England. The Foxes are certainly putting themselves in a strong position to achieve that.