Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle with Jurgen Klopp successor

Liverpool’s pursuit to win the Europa League was dealt a major blow after the Reds suffered an embarrassing 3-0 defeat against Atalanta.

The Reds are still in the running to win the Premier League trophy next month, even after being held to a 2-2 draw by rival Manchester United in their most recent match.

They have already won the Carabao Cup this season.

Before leaving the team this summer, manager Jurgen Klopp will be driven to win at least one more title this season.

While Klopp’s team is trying to win more trophies on the pitch, the club chiefs are working hard to look for Klopp’s successor off it.

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim and Liverpool have reportedly reached an agreement in principle, according to Football Insider.

According to the source, although discussions are still ongoing, the Portuguese is reportedly in advanced talks about joining Anfield and is expected to take over as manager when Klopp departs at the end of the season.

Liverpool target has enjoyed success in Portugal

Amorim, 39, took over as Sporting’s manager in 2020 after making an impression in 13 games as the manager of Braga, a Portuguese team.

In his first season in command of the Lisbon team, he led Sporting to a league and cup double. The next year, he won the Super Cup and the League Cup.

Amorim’s team is now leading the Portuguese league, four points ahead of Benfica, a rival team from Lisbon, and they also have a game in hand.

Amorim’s pay would significantly rise at Liverpool

Additionally, it has been reported that Amorim, who reportedly makes about £50,000 a week, will see a “huge” wage increase should he decide to join Liverpool.

Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso, among others, have been strongly linked to the soon-to-be-vacant position since Klopp revealed his scheduled exit in January.