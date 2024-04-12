Liverpool want quick Mo Salah transfer decision amid Saudi interest

Liverpool are reportedly keen for Mo Salah to make a quick decision over his future.

The Egypt international is thought to be a top summer target for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League.

However, after failing to move last summer despite a late £150 million offer being made, fans have been left to wonder if Salah, 31, who has just 12 months left on his contract, is soon to play his last game for the club.

Liverpool want Mo Salah transfer decision

And according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, the Reds’ hierarchy, which once again includes Michael Edwards following the 44-year-old’s return earlier this year, are equally as keen to learn the forward’s decision.

Tasked with identifying the Egyptian’s long-term replacement, Edwards, now CEO of Football, will face a huge challenge should Salah opt for a lucrative switch to the Middle East.

Consequently, there is now mounting pressure on Liverpool’s legendary number 11 to make his mind up as all involved approach the business end of the season.

Nevertheless, despite turning 32 in the summer, fans will be hoping to keep hold of their prolific goalscorer for at least one more season. Salah’s importance would certainly help Jurgen Klopp’s successor hit the ground running.

Since joining the Reds from Roma back in 2017, Salah has scored 209 goals and registered 88 assists in 341 games in all competitions. He has lifted seven major trophies, including the 2018-19 Champions League and 2019-20 Premier League title.