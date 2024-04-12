Liverpool will host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday and they will look to bounce back from the crushing defeat against Atalanta during the midweek.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 at home by the Italian club in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals and they dropped points against Manchester United in the Premier League last week as well. They cannot afford any more slip-ups at this stage of the season.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are winless in the last five league matches and they will be hoping to take advantage of Liverpool’s vulnerabilities and bounce back strongly.

Liverpool team news

Joel Matip (knee) and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) are unlikely to feature again this season. Other than that, Liverpool have a fully fit squad.

Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Crystal Palace team news

Sam Johnstone (Elbow surgery), Cheick Doucoure (calf), Marc Guehi (knee), Rob Holding (ankle), Chris Richards (knee) and Matheus Oliveira (groin) are ruled out.

Possible XI: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Eze, Olise; Mateta

H2H: Liverpool have formidable record

Liverpool and Crystal Palace have faced each other 63 times in the past with Liverpool picking up 36 wins and 13 draws. The Eagles have picked up 14 wins in that time.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace prediction

Liverpool will be desperate to bounce back strongly after two disappointing performance against Manchester United and Atalanta. The players will be under pressure to deliver and the home fans will expect a strong reaction here.

Liverpool will hope to give Jurgen Klopp the send-off he deserves, and they will want to win the league title in his final season with the club. They are currently second in the league table on goal difference and the Reds cannot afford to drop points here. Arsenal and Manchester City are in splendid form right now and any slip-up could prove to be costly.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are going through a rough patch and they are winless in the last five matches in the league. They will be up against a motivated Liverpool side here, and the Reds could pile further misery on them.

Prediction: Liverpool to win to nill.

Kick-off time and TV Channel

The Liverpool v Crystal Palace game will be shown live on Sky Sports on the 14th of April. Coverage starts from 1.00 pm BST with kick off scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

Viewers can stream the match coverage via the Sky Go app or website.