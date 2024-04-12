Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from HITC claims that clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the Colombian international and he believes that his form warrants a new deal at the Premier League club. The 27-year-old winger has now urged his representatives to demand a new contract from the club.

The report states that Liverpool are unimpressed with his approach and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The Premier League side are prepared to hold talks regarding a new deal, but he has three years left on his current contract and it seems unlikely that they will prioritise his renewal.

Liverpool will have to sort out the futures of players like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah as well. All three players will be out of contract in 2025 and securing their extensions will be the priority for the club right now.

Luis Diaz is a key player for Liverpool

Diaz has been an important player for Liverpool this season and his form has been impressive in recent weeks. However, Liverpool are unlikely to give in to his demands and the player will have to be patient. There is no doubt that he is an important starter for them, and the club will eventually look to secure his long-term future as well. He has 13 goals in all competitions this season.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid, Madrid and PSG look to take advantage of the situation and come forward with an offer in the summer. It wouldn’t be surprising if Liverpool sanctioned his departure should a lucrative offer be presented.

Ideally, Liverpool fans will hope that the club can hold onto their best players beyond this summer. They are already losing Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season, and they will not want to weekend the squad as well.