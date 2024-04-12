Man City have made an enquiry about Real Madrid’s midfield maestro

Premier League champions Manchester City have made enquiries regarding the 34-year-old Real Madrid veteran Toni Kroos’ services.

DefensaCentral reports that Man City believe German international Toni Kroos would be a fantastic addition to their squad.

They intend to attract the Real Madrid player to Manchester, thus they recently enquired about his availability.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder has been one of Real Madrid’s best players in the last decade and an important component of the team in their success.

Ever since joining the Real Madrid team in the summer of 2014, Kroos has only gotten better.

Throughout his tenure with the team, the German international has been a pillar of the midfield for many years and has contributed significantly to their victories.

Man City want to add experience and creativity

The midfielder is 34 but still an important part of Carlo Ancelotti’s team this season, who are looking to win the league and the Champions League.

Because Kroos can manage the speed of the game, Pep Guardiola is a big fan of the player.

He’s a unique player because he knows when to push and when to calm things down.

During the Champions League clash between Los Blancos and Man City, people from the English club asked Real Madrid president Florentino Perez about Kroos’ contractual situation.

La Liga leaders plan to keep Man City target

However, the president of Real Madrid has informed City that Kroos will stay on at the Spanish team.

Should he not be able to play for Los Blancos, the German international intends to hang up his boots.

Spanish international Rodri currently commands the Man City midfield and he is one of the best players in the world in his position.

Guardiola wants to add another option to his midfield who can play a similar role to Rodri.