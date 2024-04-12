Man City face Premier League competition for exciting Brazilian wonder kid

When out of this world talent seemingly becomes available, Man City want to be one of the first names in the conversation to land the player.

City Football Group have partner clubs and scouts all over the world for good reason, and from a player’s perspective, it’s difficult to turn down the overtures of such a successfully run organisation who are now reaping the benefits of their work over the past few years.

Pep Guardiola is a best-in-class manager that oversees the creme de la creme of world football. It’s not unfair to say Man City have one of the best squads that have ever been assembled because there’s literally no weaknesses in it.

Man City want Gustavo Nunes

No wonder they remain such a tough nut to crack for many on the pitch, and why they’re like a juggernaut off it in pursuit of excellence in all areas.

One of the players that The Sun have suggested City now have their eye on is Gremio’s excellent Gustavo Nunes.

At just 18 years of age, he has also attracted the interest of Liverpool and Arsenal, even though he only made his senior debut in February this year.

The report also notes that the player has a contract until 2028, however, when Europe’s big guns come calling, it’s very difficult for South American clubs to turn them down.

Ronaldinho, Arthur Melo and Lucas Leiva are just three big name players that have played for the Brazilian side before plying their trade in Europe.

Ronaldinho famously went to PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan, whilst Arthur moved to Barcelona from Gremio and also had stints at Juventus, Liverpool (loan) and Fiorentina (loan).

Lucas Leiva enjoyed a brilliant career at Liverpool before moving to Lazio and then back to Gremio before hanging up his boots.