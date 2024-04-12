“There’s an art to playing football” – Man City tipped for UCL glory by super agent

Here we are at the business end of the 2023/24 campaign and as sure as eggs are eggs, Man City are there or thereabouts in their quest for more glory.

At the time of writing, there’s every chance that Pep Guardiola’s side could again emerge victorious in the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League, bagging an unprecedented double treble in the process.

One can imagine that will be the demanding Catalan’s aim as each game comes and goes.

Super agent says Man City will win the Champions League

A 3-3 draw in the Champions League against Real Madrid has given rise to the notion that, perhaps, Los Blancos could see off their hosts in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, but former super agent, Jon Smith, believes that the Premier League outfit will emerge victorious.

“Man City I think will get through against Real Madrid next week,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“Just like there is an art to staying in the Premier League, similarly, there’s an art to playing football in Europe, in particular the Champions League – something that Man City do wonderfully well.

“It’s difficult to try and encapsulate that because in reality, what is a mindset?

“It’s not just a question of being a good football team, but something extra is definitely needed at the top of most sports because it’s just different in that rarified atmosphere.

“Think of how many tennis players say how playing at Wimbledon is unlike playing anywhere else both because of the different mindset needed and recognising of course that grass is different from clay.”

Guardiola certainly has that consistent winning mentality as he showed firstly at Barcelona and then again at Bayern Munich before being tempted to move to City.

If he carries on hoovering up trophies at the current rate, he’ll soon surpass Sir Alex Ferguson as the manager with the most amount of silverware in his own personal cabinet.

As the official Man City website note, he already has 38 major honours to his name which, when you consider he only started managing 16 years ago, is hugely impressive.