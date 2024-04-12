Man United could complete bargain signing with £60m discount on striker

According to reports, Manchester United will have an outstanding opportunity this summer to recruit Ivan Toney for an extremely affordable cost, as Brentford are ready to lose their key striker.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is rumoured to be looking for a new striker signing, and Toney meets that requirement perfectly.

The Red Devils are anticipated to bring in competition for Rasmus Hojlund.

The Bees forward has only made 13 appearances this season, scoring four goals, after serving an eight-month ban for breaking the Football Association’s betting regulations.

However, in 137 appearances for Brentford, he has demonstrated his abilities as a top Premier League striker by bagging 72 goals and dishing out 22 assists.

In 2020, Toney signed for Brentford in a £10 million deal to join from Peterborough.

He went on to score 31 goals in 45 appearances, helping Thomas Frank’s team win promotion from the Championship.

Man United could sign Toney in a bargain deal

According to a January story from Sky Sports, Brentford are seeking £100 million from any potential suitor looking to make a move when his suspension ends.

Many Premier League teams, including Arsenal, Chelsea, and West Ham United, are reportedly eyeing Toney, who is expected to fetch between £30 million and £40 million this summer, according to Sky Germany.

As they are ready to replace Anthony Martial, who will depart Old Trafford as a free agent once his contract ends in July, Man United are also in the race to sign him.

Man United want to strengthen a number of positions

It’s also said that the Red Devils want to bolster their positions at right flank, centre midfield, left back, and centre defense this summer, so it seems uncertain that a high-profile striker might join them.

Although Rasmus Hojlund, 21, still needs assistance, he has showed signs that Erik ten Hag was right to pursue a £72 million deal to get him away from Atalanta rather than Harry Kane.

But a striker of Toney’s quality may be too good to pass up at a maximum of £40 million, and Hojlund would have a more seasoned partner to assist him progress in his game.