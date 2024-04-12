Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is rumoured to have started talks with Manchester United and Newcastle.

Rabiot may be available this summer on a free transfer.

The French international’s Juventus contract is scheduled to expire in June, and talks to extend it are now at a stalemate.

In the summer of 2022, the Frenchman piqued the curiosity of the Red Devils.

Despite an agreement to pay €20 million (£17 million) to the Bianconeri, a move never happened because of personal terms.

Rabiot and the club have remained linked, and according to Calciomercato, Man United and Newcastle may be interested in signing him on a free transfer because of his desire to play in the Premier League.

As of June of this year, the midfield player’s contract with Juventus is worth €7 million (£6 million) a year.

According to reports, the Bianconeri and Rabiot’s mother and agent Veronique have terminated their contract negotiations.

Rabiot almost joined Man United in 2022

Erik ten Hag, the manager of United, spoke directly with Rabiot to persuade him to consider a move in 2022.

Rabiot has already established himself as a vital member of the Bianconeri squad, but given the Serie A giants’ resistance to paying him more, he may decide to take on a new challenge this summer.

Man United could lose a number of midfielders in the summer including Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat.

Man United face competition to sign Rabiot

As Newcastle tries to meet the Premier League’s sustainability and profit rules, they may potentially lose players.

In the past several weeks, Bruno Guimaraes has been strongly linked with a departure.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City both like him, and his contract has a £100 million release clause.

Rabiot may consequently be pursued by Man United and Newcastle in an effort to strengthen their respective midfields.

The French midfielder has made 27 appearances for Juventus this season in all competitions, with three assists and four goals to his name.