Darts sensation and Man United fan Luke Littler pokes social media fun at Liverpool after heavy defeat

Darts prodigy and Man United fan Luke Littler took to social media on Thursday night to poke fun at Liverpool following their Europa League loss to Atalanta.

The Serie A side hammered Jurgen Klopp’s men 3-0 at Anfield and have put them on the brink of elimination from the competition. The performance was the Merseyside club’s worst of the season and it leaves them with a very difficult task to overcome in Italy next week.

Man United fans would have enjoyed watching Liverpool’s performance and darts star Luke Littler was one of them.

The 17-year-old took time to poke fun at the Reds’ defeat just half an hour before facing Michael van Gerwen in Thursday evening’s Premier League Darts final.

“Oh dear (monkey covering eyes emoji),” Littler captioned a graphic of the 3-0 scoreline and posted it on his Instagram story.

However, Littler’s social media gloating may have been a little premature as the 17-year-old went on to lose 6-3 to Michael van Gerwen, who won his fourth Premier League event of the season in the night 11 final in Birmingham.

Tough road back for Liverpool in the Europa League

The 3-0 scoreline will be very tough for Liverpool to claw back especially away from Anfield as the Premier League club will need a miracle to stay in the Europa League.

The last few weeks have not been good for Liverpool’s season as Man United eliminated them from the FA Cup, they have dropped points in the Premier League on two occasions and last night’s result could see them eliminated from another competition.

Jurgen Klopp’s men face Crystal Palace on Sunday at Anfield and the Reds will not want to drop more points against the Eagles as it could see another trophy start to slip away.