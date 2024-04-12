Despite feeling like he is close to being sacked, Erik ten Hag has publicly issued that he wants to sign a new striker for Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United’s quest for goal-scoring prowess has been a focal point of discussion as the team enters the final stretch of the Premier League season.

Despite high expectations, the Red Devils find themselves lagging behind in the goal-scoring department, prompting manager Erik ten Hag to emphasise the need for reinforcements in a recent press conference.

The Dutchman highlighted specific areas where Manchester United have struggled to find adequate alternatives, notably the striker and left-back positions. These deficiencies, according to Ten Hag, have contributed to subpar results and hindered the team’s progress throughout the season.

Ten Hag explained: “You need more options. You need double positioning in every position. Some positions we didn’t have the choices this season – the striker position, the left-back position – and that has a negative impact on the results.”

Manchester United don’t have enough goals in them

With just seven games remaining in the league campaign, Manchester United have tallied a mere 45 goals, marking the lowest tally among the top 10 teams. This deficiency has raised concerns about the team’s ability to compete at the highest level and contend for silverware.

Despite the acquisition of promising talent like Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund, who has emerged as the club’s top scorer in his debut season with 13 goals, the burden of goal-scoring has not been evenly distributed among the squad.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, both highly regarded attackers, have failed to consistently deliver the desired output, having scored just ten goals between them, further underscoring the need for additional firepower.

“In this plan we constructed we should have had enough goals. You count on goals from Rashford – last season he scored 30. You count on goals from Martial – in my first season he played very well, and also in very important games he had a high impact on our performances,” Ten Hag stated.