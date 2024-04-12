Mauricio Pochettino to make late calls on two key Chelsea stars after missing training

Chelsea host Everton on Monday night at Stamford Bridge and Mauricio Pochettino could be without Enzo Fernández and Axel Disasi for the match.

The Blues are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last week which has left them ninth in the Premier League standings. That was just one of several poor showings from the London club this season and they will be looking to finish the campaign strong and will need their best players to do so.

Ahead of the Everton match, Pochettino has confirmed that Fernandez and Disasi may not be available, stating that late calls will be made regarding the duo.

“They are still under assessment. They have different types of issues. We don’t believe big ones. We will see if they will be available, but at the moment they are not training with the group,” the Chelsea boss said via Ben Jacobs.

This adds to a long list of injuries for Chelsea and it is the last thing Pochettino needs in order to convince the fans and board at Stamford Bridge that he is the right man for the job.

Chelsea have major injury issues for the season’s run in

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fernandez and Disasi join Raheem Sterling, Robert Sanchez, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Lesley Ugochukwu on Chelsea’s injury list.

That is a lot of players to have to deal with being out and Pochettino could essentially build a strong team from his absent players.

However, every team is dealing with something at present and that is no excuse for the Blues to underperform. The London outfit are expected to beat Everton on Monday and another poor result will increase the pressure on Pochettino further.