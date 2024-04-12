Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes is sought-after property because of his excellent form since signing for the Magpies back in 2022.

Bruno Guimaraes’ journey at Newcastle United has been nothing short of remarkable since his arrival from Lyon for a club-record fee of £40 million. Emerging as one of the Magpies’ most expensive signings ever, he quickly captivated the hearts of fans and the attention of club officials with his exceptional talent and unwavering commitment.

Having recently celebrated his 100th appearance for the club, Guimaraes showcased his importance once again by clinching the winner against Fulham, a pivotal moment in Newcastle’s quest for European qualification. His impact on the pitch has been undeniable, elevating the team’s performance and aspirations.

However, amidst his stellar contributions, speculation about the Brazilian’s future has loomed large.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes wanted by PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester City

Despite signing a lucrative contract extension featuring a staggering £100 million release clause, rumors of his departure persist, with elite clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Manchester City expressing interest in acquiring his services.

The allure of Champions League football and the opportunity to compete at the highest level could tempt Bruno to seek pastures new. Yet, there remains optimism within the corridors of St James’ Park that he may extend his stay for at least another season.

According to reports from the Telegraph, insiders at Newcastle believe they can persuade Bruno to remain for one more campaign, contingent upon the club securing European qualification this season.

The prospect of European football could serve as a compelling reason for Bruno to prolong his stay and continue his flourishing partnership with manager Eddie Howe.