Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has claimed that Newcastle United are looking to generate between £30 million and £50 million from sales this summer.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Newcastle United find themselves at a pivotal juncture in their journey under the ownership of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

While the prospect of significant investment looms large, Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints continue to cast a shadow over potential spending sprees at St James’ Park.

Reports swirling around Tyneside suggest that the upcoming transfer window could herald a period of substantial change for the Magpies. However, the path to rebuilding may not be as straightforward as fans hope, with lingering FFP issues posing a challenge to Newcastle’s ambitions.

Last summer, the club’s transfer budget reportedly fell short of meeting their aspirations, particularly in addressing key areas such as central defence. This failure to land targeted reinforcements underscored the limitations imposed by financial considerations, leaving fans frustrated and management scrambling for solutions.

In light of these challenges, Newcastle may be forced to part ways with some of their prized assets to generate the funds necessary for a comprehensive rebuild.

Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron or Callum Wilson could depart Newcastle this summer

Bruno Guimaraes, the highly coveted Brazilian midfielder, has emerged as a prime candidate for departure, with Paris Saint-Germain circling amid reports of a potential transfer.

The realisation that player sales may be essential to financing the rebuilding process has prompted discussions behind the scenes, signaling a pragmatic approach from the club’s hierarchy.

In addition to Guimaraes, the futures of Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson hang in the balance, with both players linked to possible exits from St James’ Park. Speculation surrounding their potential departures highlights the precarious financial tightrope that Newcastle finds itself walking as it seeks to navigate the complexities of the transfer market.

Newcastle United want to raise £50m through player sales

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Newcastle are actively seeking to raise between £30 million to £50 million through player sales.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I still think, from what people tell me, that Newcastle will want 30 to 50 million in sales over the course of this summer, just so they can breathe a little bit easier.

“I suppose the renewal of Joelinton is the first clue of a player that they don’t want to put on the market, which reduces the list of how Newcastle can get to that 30 to 50 million.”