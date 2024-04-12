Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Gladbach and his performance have attracted the attention of the top clubs. He was linked with a move to the Premier League at the start of the season as well.

The report from Fichajes claims that Newcastle want to sign him in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the German club.

Kone has the physical and technical attributes to establish himself as a key player for the Magpies in English football, and he should prove to be a solid long-term investment as well.

The French midfielder is capable of operating as a defensive midfielder, a central midfielder as well as a box to box midfielder. The technically gifted player will add creativity, control and defensive cover to the side. Newcastle are crying out for a complete midfielder like him, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure his signature soon.

Kone could form a partnership with players like Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali at the heart of the Newcastle midfield next season. He has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2026, and it remains to be seen with the Newcastle can agree on a reasonable fee for him.

Newcastle need a player like Manu Kone

The Magpies are one of the wealthiest clubs in the Premier League and they have the financial resources to get the deal done. They have an ambitious project and a talented squad. Kone could be tempted to join them this summer as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Newcastle have had a disappointing season and they must look to plug the gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window. Signing a quality midfielder should be one of their top priorities.