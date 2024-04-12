Manchester City’s pursuit of another historic treble is facing a significant hurdle as injuries continue to plague the squad, leaving manager Pep Guardiola in a predicament.

The recent admission by Guardiola regarding the team’s fatigue and injury concerns highlights the challenges they face as they compete on multiple fronts.

Following their hard-fought 3-3 draw against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal, City midfielder Rodri made a plea for rest, underscoring the toll the relentless fixture schedule has taken on the players.

With crucial matches looming and little room for error in the Premier League title race, Guardiola is left grappling with a depleted roster.

Pep Guardiola on Manchester City’s injury struggles

“Big, big, trouble,” that’s how Guardiola described Manchester City’s predicament, in his pre-match press conference, due to the fitness issues mounting up.

“I need to rest the centre halves also but in [England’s] friendly games, [John Stones and Kyle Walker] got injured so they get cannot rest. We are in big, big trouble.

“I had the feeling we were tired in the last games. We will decide tomorrow what we have to do.”

The absence of key players such as Nathan Aké, Phil Foden, and Kyle Walker due to injuries only compounds City’s woes. Foden’s late exit from the draw against Real Madrid further emphasises the fragility of the squad, while the ongoing fitness concerns of Aké and Walker add to the manager’s selection headaches.

As City prepares to face Luton Town, a struggling opponent, Guardiola faces a delicate balancing act. The need to secure three points while also managing the fitness of his squad presents a formidable challenge. The outcome of this balancing act could have far-reaching consequences for City’s season and Guardiola’s legacy at the club.