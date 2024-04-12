Spurs remain intent on signing Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

The Lilywhites have been long-time admirers of the English midfielder who faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge due to the Blues’ relentless spending.

Splashing out over £1 billion on transfers in the past three windows, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly must now make sales to comply with Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability rules.

And offloading Gallagher, 24, who came through the Blues’ youth academy, would represent 100 per cent profit on the club’s accounting books, which is why his sale appeals to many behind the scenes.

However, those same decision-makers probably weren’t expecting the 24-year-old to play such a role under Mauricio Pochettino. Gallagher, who has started 29 Premier League games, and even worn the club’s armband this season, has been his manager’s most trusted and used player.

Spurs transfer news: Ange Postecoglou hoping for quick Conor Gallagher deal

Irrespective of this though, according to a recent report from The Sun, Chelsea’s number 23 is the ‘likeliest’ player to be sold this summer with Spurs ready to pounce.

Hoping to wrap up a deal ‘as quick as possible’, Ange Postecoglou is eager to land the England international in time for Spurs’ pre-season tour later this year.

Thought to be valued around £40 million, the Lilywhites’ transfer success will probably hinge on whether or not other teams express an interest.

Since being promoted to Chelsea’s senior first-team, Gallagher, who spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace, has scored eight goals and registered nine assists in 86 games in all competitions.