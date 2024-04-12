The criticism Erling Haaland has received is unfair.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Norwegian’s recent condemnation is unjustified.

Following a dip in form which has seen the usually-prolific number nine score just once in Manchester City’s last four Premier League games, Haaland, 23, has received some harsh criticism, including from Roy Keane, who compared his off-the-ball play to that of a League Two standard player.

Stan Collymore defends Erling Haaland following recent criticism

Not only that, but the 23-year-old’s recent performance in the Champions League quarter-finals against Real Madrid saw French newspaper L’Equipe rate him 3 out of 10, and now Collymore has had his say.

“After L’Equipe, the voice of football in Europe gave Haaland a 3/10 for his performance against Real Madrid on Tuesday, along with Roy Keane’s League Two jibe, maybe it is time a fellow striker told it as it is to both and stated a couple of obvious things rather than jump on popular bandwagons,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“Firstly, the kid has scored goals in every team he’s played at. Lots of them too. Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, he’s done it in three very different environments. England, Germany, and the Champions League, all while being a relative rookie. Finally, and for me the point Keane and L’Equipe are desperately missing, is the type of goals he scores.

“He’s an over-the-top guy by trade, look at his Dortmund goals and you’ll see pace, running in behind and a stellar finisher. I wondered whether City would suit him, especially as most teams who face them sit back denying anyone space except for a fox in the box. City bought him anyway, he toggled a switch in his mind and hey presto, broke all records by being a fox in the box. Is he a great “player” beyond his goalscoring? No, not yet, but his ability to learn, grow, and be unfazed by criticism will undoubtedly get him there.

“Leave the kid alone, neither Keane nor anyone at L’Equipe could lace his boots at the same age!”

Do you agree with Collymore? – Is the criticism Haaland has received unfair, or is the striker one of the world’s most overrated? – Let us know in the comments below.