Teden Mengi would be a great addition to Aston Villa.

That is the view of former attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the young Luton Town centre-back has been one of the Premier League’s most impressive players this season.

Making the decision to leave Manchester United to join the Hatters permanently last summer, Mengi, 21, has proven to be one of the most underrated buys of the year.

Aston Villa urged to sign Luton’s Teden Mengi

And recognising just how important the 21-year-old has been to Luton’s fight for survival, Collymore has admitted he’d love to see his boyhood club Villa snap up the former Red Devil, despite him only recently joining the Hatters.

“I can’t be the only one who’s noticed that he has all of the background, the ambition to leave United at 21 to go it alone,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“I’ve been really impressed by his performances and I’m sure he’ll be on several “big clubs” radars.

“He’s played for England at every age level so will have had an A+ club and international grounding. Personally, I’d drive him to Villa Park tomorrow if Unai Emery fancies it.”

Since the start of the season, Mengi, who has featured in 30 games, including 23 Premier League starts, has scored one goal. He is valued around £10 million by Transfermarkt but with his performances improving week on week, and assuming Luton can defy the odds and stay in the top flight, fans can probably expect their number 15’s valuation to rise.