Tottenham ace out of important clash against Newcastle United

Richarlison will miss Tottenham’s match against Newcastle United on Saturday, according to Ange Postecoglou.

In the hopes of being able to play at St. James’ Park, the former Everton player missed their victory against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Postecoglou, however, has stated today that the 26-year-old is still unfit to play on Tyneside.

The Tottenham manager said, as reported by Football.London:

“He’ll miss this week, he is close but with next weekend off, the last two rounds are stacked with games and having him ready for that is more important.”

The Brazilian is among the injured players who will miss the journey to the northeast, along with Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon, and Fraser Forster.

However, Postecoglou also disclosed that the remaining members of his team emerged from the match against Forest unharmed and may play against the Magpies.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted the reverse fixture against Newcastle which Spurs won 4-1 in December, but they will be keen to seek revenge for their shocking 6-1 loss at St. James’ Park nearly a year ago.

That day, the Magpies tormented Spurs, scoring five goals in the first twenty-one minutes to defeat them and take a huge step towards qualifying for the Champions League.

On this occasion, though, Newcastle are 13 points outside of the Champions League spots, and their opponents want to advance to the biggest and most significant tournament in European football.

After three league games, both teams have accumulated seven points going into this match.

Spurs are looking favourite to finish on the fourth spot in the Premier League ahead of Aston Villa and make it back to the Champions League.