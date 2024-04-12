Tottenham are looking to add a striker to their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League club have still not replaced former captain Harry Kane, who left the club to join Bayern Munich last summer.

Although Ange Postecoglou’s emphasis on exciting, aggressive football has made it easier for Tottenham to score goals, there’s no reason why they wouldn’t want to increase their offensive output even more in the upcoming campaign.

Additionally, Tottenham are reportedly trying to add more backup for players like Heung-min Son, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson because injuries have decimated their team this season.

Tottenham are vying with West Ham United and Wolves for the summer acquisition of Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura, who has been on fire in Belgium this season, according to GiveMeSport.

Amoura would add goals to Tottenham

In his 36 games this season, the Algerian attacker has scored 21 goals and assisted his teammates in scoring five more.

Premier League teams are taking note of his achievements, and Tottenham are particularly eager to add him to their attacking line.

Amoura, who just joined to Union Saint-Gilloise from Swiss team Lugano last summer, may be sold in the next transfer window after making an immediate impression in Belgium.

He was called up to Algeria’s team for the Africa Cup of Nations in January as a result of his performances, although he only played one game as they were eliminated in the group stages.

Tottenham are expected to sign new players

Spurs have been linked to a number of strikers ahead of the transfer window. The North London club wants to sign a goal scorer who can ease the burden on Son, Richarlison and co.

The Premier League club are expected to hand manager Ange Postecoglou the opportunity to make changes to the squad and bring in new players of his choice.

The manager has impressed during his time at the club and the club wants to show faith in him by giving him a good budget in the summer.