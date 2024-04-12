Tottenham are about to inform one of their players this summer to leave the club.

Under manager Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham have become a competitive team and they play a certain brand of football that is popular among the supporters of the club.

The new manager has provided them something that was missing under previous managers like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte.

Spurs look like a well built team and the players are giving their all for each other on the pitch and that has translated into the impressive results this season.

The North London club are favourites to finish fourth in the Premier League this season ahead of Aston Villa and book their place in the Champions League next season.

However, there is one player who may not be at the club next season.

Tottenham signed Ndombele in a club record move

Tanguy Ndombele, who joined the club in a £63 million move from Lyon, is set to be told to find a new club in the summer.

When he joined the club back in 2019, he was one of the most exciting midfielders in the world.

His form for Lyon was sensational and he had shown there how good he can be, which helped him earn the big money move to Spurs.

In 91 games, Ndombele has only managed 10 goals and 9 assists for Tottenham.

It’s unfortunate that he hasn’t lived up to the expectations because he had a lot of promise.

The French midfielder has spent time on loan at Lyon, Napoli and Galatasaray in order to revive his career.

Tottenham have made up their mind

According to Gazete Damga (via Sport Witness), Tottenham have told the midfield player to find a new club in the summer.

Turkish club Galatasaray have no intention of keeping the midfielder at the club beyond his loan spell.

The midfielder has faced attitude and fitness issues during his time in Turkey and his future seems uncertain.