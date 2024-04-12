West Ham ‘ready to listen to offers’ for important first-team defender

West Ham are reportedly prepared to welcome offers for club captain and defender Kurt Zouma.

The Hammers’ skipper is set to be one of the first big names to depart the London Stadium this summer as David Moyes prepares for a squad overhaul.

Likely to trigger a mass exodus, Zouma’s proposed departure will offer the club a financial boost as he’s one of their highest earners.

West Ham transfer news: Kurt Zouma exit expected

Consequently, according to a recent report from talkSPORT, the Londoners are ready to sanction the Frenchman’s sale ahead of his contract expiring next year.

Likely to be a transfer target again for clubs in Saudi Arabia’s wealthy Pro League, Zouma, 29, could be in store for a lucrative deal as he approaches the latter stages of his career.

However, given his status in the Premier League, as well as his experience, which also includes a Champions League-winner’s medal from his days with Chelsea, it wouldn’t be a surprise if teams in Europe expressed an interest too.

Since joining the Hammers from their blue London rivals in 2021, Zouma has contributed to seven goals in 96 appearances in all competitions.

Tosin Adarabioyo the perfect replacement?

Nevertheless, while the Hammers prepare for their captain’s potential exit, Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo is a player linked with filling the void.

The 26-year-old Manchester-born centre-back, who will be out of contract in a couple of months, is seen as a genuine option to replace Zouma in the heart of Moyes’ defence.