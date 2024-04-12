According to SportBILD, Manchester City will have to pay West Ham United £100 million in order to recruit Lucas Paqueta this summer.

Pep Guardiola is reportedly targeting the Brazilian playmaker in order to boost his team for the 2024–2025 season, according to the German news outlet.

Man City made an attempt to sign Paqueta in the summer of last year, but the deal fell through when Paqueta was involved in an unresolved betting accusation.

Despite this, the player has been completely complying with the probe, and Man City are now once again interested in the player.

The 26-year-old has an £85 million release clause in his contract that goes into effect during the next transfer window, according to sources from last summer.

However, SportBILD claims that because his release clause is worth more than first thought, Man City would really need to spend £100 million to get him out of the London Stadium.

Guardiola has a habit of bolstering his squad every summer with a key signing and this time, it is rumoured to be West Ham’s Brazilian attacking midfielder.

The West Ham midfielder would love to sign for Man City

Paqueta would join players like Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva in building the Man City attack.

West Ham sold Declan Rice for around £100 million last summer and they could do the same again with Paqueta this summer.

West Ham should strive for at least £100 million if they have the ability to control the price at which Paqueta is sold.

Paqueta has impressed for West Ham this season

With eight goals and seven assists in 36 games so far this season, Paqueta is expected to be a key member of the Hammers once more.

The 26-year-old’s season has been outstanding under David Moyes.

In addition, he was selected for the Brazil team again and performed brilliantly last month at Wembley against England.

The transfer saga is set to continue this summer again with Guardiola seriously interested in signing the player.