Gary O’Neil provides optimistic injury update regarding Wolves ace

In a season riddled with injury setbacks for Wolverhampton Wanderers, the news of Pedro Neto’s potential return provides a glimmer of hope for fans.

Despite suffering his second serious hamstring injury this campaign on March 9, there’s renewed optimism surrounding the 24-year-old winger’s comeback, according to head coach Gary O’Neil.

Neto’s absence has undoubtedly been felt on the pitch, with his dynamic play and attacking prowess sorely missed by the Wolves faithful. However, O’Neil’s recent update on Neto’s progress offers a ray of hope for supporters eagerly anticipating his return to action.

Speaking about Neto’s recovery during his pre-match press conference, O’Neil expressed his optimism, stating, “I am optimistic that we’ll see him before the end.” This statement injects a sense of anticipation into the Wolves camp, as they prepare for the final stretch of the season.

While Neto’s potential return brings positivity, the season-ending injury to young striker Leon Chiwome serves as a reminder of the poor injury luck Wolves have had to deal with this campaign.

Chiwome, who had been vying for a breakthrough in the first team, now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, robbing him of the opportunity to showcase his talents on the grand stage.

Gary O’Neil reveals Rayan Ait-Nouri, Hwang Hee Chan and Matheus Cunha are available for Wolves vs Nottingham Forest

Meanwhile O’Neil confirmed that Rayan Ait-Nouri are poised to return to Wolves’ matchday squad for their upcoming Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest.

Despite being sidelined due to a calf injury during the previous clash against West Ham, the 22-year-old versatile left-back has made a swift recovery, showcasing his resilience and determination. With O’Neil hinting at Ait-Nouri’s inclusion in the team, Wolves’ defensive lineup gains a significant boost, as they prepare to face Forest.

As the Algerian prepares to reclaim his spot on the pitch, fans eagerly anticipate his return to action, hoping he can replicate his recent stellar performances and contribute to Wolves’ quest for victory.

The Wolves boss also added in his pre-match press conference: “[Hwang] Hee Chan’s in the matchday squad. Fantastic news for us. [Matheus] Cunha’s still fine, he’s in the matchday squad.”