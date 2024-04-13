£73m due’ – BBC man warns Leeds ahead of transfer window

Leeds United have been warned they could be forced to sell players this summer if they don’t win promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites brought in a record profit of £189.7m for the 2022-2023 season, but the club do owe £190million in transfer fees with £73million of that needing to be paid by the end of June.

Leeds currently sit third in the Championship a point behind Leicester in second having played a game more and failure to win promotion back to the Premier League could potentially have big consequences.

Leeds forced to sell players if they don’t get promoted?

BBC Radio Leeds journalist Adam Pope has said that failure to get promoted would no doubt result in Leeds having to sell players.

Writing on the BBC Sport website he said: “Off the pitch, United performed strongly by some metrics bringing in a record £189.7million.

“But the old adage is that turnover is vanity and profit is sanity. Player sales are the short-term panacea when the business is nowhere near able to wipe its own face.

“With £190m owed in transfer fees, of which £73m is due by the end of June alone, not returning to the Premier League will inevitably mean selling more of the family silver.”

Leeds really need to secure promotion because next year it could be a lot harder with it set to be very difficult to keep this current crop together, as many of them will want to play in the Premier League as soon as possible.

Having got themselves into such a good position with their form in 2024, it would be a huge disappointment if Daniel Farke’s side don’t manage to get the job done.

It’s very tight at the top with just three games remaining and currently two points separating the top three.

Leeds are back in action on 22nd April when they travel to Middlesborough.