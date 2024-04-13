(Video) Alexander Isak grabs sensational brace with composed finish

Alexander Isak grabbed his brace early after the second half with a composed finish into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 Newcastle.
Eddie Howe’s men are now leading Champions League-chasing Tottenham by three goals as they look to take another scalp at St. James’ Park.
Isak opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark before Anthony Gordon doubled the advantage immediately after the restart.
The Swedish forward has now grabbed his second of the game with a composed finish past the outstretched goalkeeper.
Alexander Isak makes it 3⃣-0⃣
21 goals and counting this season… 🔥
📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/1d3YnwqNqe
— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 13, 2024