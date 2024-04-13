(Video) Alexander Isak grabs sensational brace with composed finish

Alexander Isak grabbed his brace early after the second half with a composed finish into the bottom corner to make it 3-0 Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s men are now leading Champions League-chasing Tottenham by three goals as they look to take another scalp at St. James’ Park.

Isak opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark before Anthony Gordon doubled the advantage immediately after the restart.

The Swedish forward has now grabbed his second of the game with a composed finish past the outstretched goalkeeper.