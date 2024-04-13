Alf-Inge Haaland hits back at Roy Keane’s criticism of his son Erling

Alf-Inge Haaland has hit back at Roy Keane after the United legend accused his son of playing like a League Two player.

The Manchester City striker is looking to back up his record breaking, treble winning debut season and is currently on course to win the Golden Boot.

The 23-year-old has scored 31 goals from 38 appearances this season, with 20 of those coming in the Premier League.

Haaland’s dad hits back at Keane

Haaland by his own high standards has appeared to struggle in more games this season, most notably in the recent goalless draw with Arsenal at The Etihad.

The Norway international has come in for criticism for some of his performances this season, and has been been accused of offering very little if he doesn’t score.

The former United captain delivered a scathing assessment of Haaland’s performance after that Arsenal game claiming he lacks influence.

“The levels of his general play is so poor and not just today”, Keane told Sky Sports.

“I think laying stuff off, headers, whatever it might be. In terms of in front of goal, he’s the best in the world, but his general play for such a player is so poor. Not just today, he has to improve.

“He’s almost like a League Two player, that’s how I look at him. His general play, it has to improve and it will do over the next few years.”

Haaland’s dad has now hit back at his old foes comments and accused Keane of having an agenda with his criticism because of his United past.

He told ViaPlay football: “Then you have the background of Keane and other experts, who may have a slightly different agenda.

“They probably think it’s a bit okay to come up with that (the criticism). But the team wins, and Erling is still top scorer, so it can’t have been that bad.”

Keane and Haaland Snr’s feud is well documented and started back in 1997 when Keane was accused of diving by Alfie-Inge, but he had actually torn his ACL.

Keane hadn’t forgotten about the comments and got his revenge four years later when Haaland was at City.

He went in for a premeditated challenge with his studs going straight into Haaland’s knee and the injury effectively ended his career.

Haaland will have a huge part to play in the run-in for City as they look to repeat last season’s treble with the second leg of the Champions League quarter final up next at The Etihad.