Arsenal and Chelsea get a shock over potential Ivan Toney transfer fee

It’s long been thought that Brentford marksman, Ivan Toney, was a target for Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 28-year-old has been in reasonable form since returning from an eight-month ban from the game, scoring four and providing one assist according to WhoScored.

The Bees haven’t been at their best this season, and that might go some way to explaining why the England international hasn’t found the net since his goal against Liverpool in mid-February.

Ivan Toney won’t be allowed to leave on the cheap

From an individual perspective, Toney would surely like to get back on the goal trail, not only to put himself in the shop window, but also to ensure he gets a seat on the plane as part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship.

If any clubs thought they were going to get Toney on the cheap, however, they are sorely mistaken.

The Standard who note Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest in the player, have repeated a rumour from earlier in the week which had suggested Toney was going to be made available for around the £30m mark, but Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, is having none of it.

“Normally I don’t go into these price labels, but I would say that’s very cheap for a 20-goal goalscorer in the Premier League,” the Dane said in his pre-match press conference for the Sheffield United game.

The Blades are all but down, however, they do still have points to be won and all hope isn’t lost until it’s mathematically impossible for them to stay up.

On that basis they could prove to be stubborn opponents for the Bees, but Toney needs to ensure he’s ready for any opportunities that could fall his way.

If he’s able to take advantage of any rich pickings against a defence that have already conceded 82 goals this season – at least 15 more than any other Premier League club – he could put himself back in the forefront of Southgate’s mind and add an extra few million to his transfer fee.