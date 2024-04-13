Arsenal and Liverpool keen on Spaniard with 26 goal contributions this season

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked to the move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Alex Grimaldo.

A report from Football Transfers claims that the two English clubs are keen on signing the 28-year-old Spanish defender at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if the Bundesliga giants are prepared to sell.

Grimaldo joined the club on a free transfer at the start of the season and he has been exceptional for them. The Spanish left-back has 11 goals and 15 assists in all competitions. He has completely reinvented himself in the Bundesliga and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Gunners currently have Oleksandr Zinchenko as the only reliable left-back at their disposal. Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney are expected to be sold in the summer. It is no surprise that Arsenal are looking at potential left-back options. Grimaldo could be a superb addition.

The 28-year-old will compete with Zinchenko for the starting spot and he will help Arsenal going forward.

Liverpool keen on Alex Grimaldo

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to bring in a quality alternative to Andrew Robertson. The Scottish international has been exceptional since joining them from Hull City, but he has clearly regressed over the past year. He has looked vulnerable defensively and Robertson is lacking in sharpness going forward as well.

Although the Reds have Kostas Tsimikas at their disposal, the Greek international is not good enough enough to start for a club hoping to win the league title and the Champions League.

Grimaldo would be an upgrade on Tsimikas and he could compete with Robertson for the starting spot.

Signing the Spaniard will be difficult this summer. He has a long-term contract with the German club until 2027, and they will not want to lose him for cheap. They could easily easily demand premium. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.