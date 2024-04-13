Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with the move for the Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen.

The Denmark goalkeeper has done quite well for the Spanish club this season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs, according to a report from HITC.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the two English clubs.

It is no secret that Arsenal need to sign a quality goalkeeper at the end of the season. Although they have David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale at their disposal, the English goalkeeper is expected to move on in the summer in search of regular playing time. He has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Raya and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Leaving Arsenal would be ideal for him.

The 21-year-old La Liga goalkeeper certainly fits the profile and his performances this season show that he is good enough for the Premier League. He could compete with Raya for the starting spot at the North London club if he joins Arsenal.

Liverpool want Filip Jorgensen

Meanwhile, Liverpool are keeping tabs on the goalkeeper as well, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for Jorgensen in the summer. Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with the move away from the club and the Reds will have to replace him adequately.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional as the back up goalkeeper and he has excelled in the absence of Alisson Becker. He needs to play more often at this stage of his career and joining a club where he will be the first-choice goalkeeper would be ideal for his development. Jorgensen could be a quality alternative to Kelleher and he could be the ideal understudy to Alisson.

Both Arsenal and Liverpool would represent an excellent move for the player and it remains to be seen where he ends up.