Aston Villa are set to hold contract talks with midfielder Douglas Luiz, as per HITC.

The 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder has been linked with the move away from the club in recent months. Clubs like Arsenal have been linked with the midfielder and it will be interesting to see if the West Midlands club can convince him to sign a new contract with them.

Luiz has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league. Apart from his ability to break up opposition attacks and shield the back four, he has contributed with goals and assists as well. He has 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions this season.

The midfielder is entering his peak years and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class Premier League player and he could improve teams like Arsenal.

Aston Villa must hold on to players like him if they want to compete for major trophies and qualify for the Champions League.

The West Midlands club are currently 5th in the league table and they will be hoping to secure European qualification for the next season. It will be interesting to see if that is enough to convince the Brazilian to stay at the West Midlands club.

Douglas Luiz might want to join a big club

Luiz is reportedly valued £100 million and it remains to be seen whether any of his suitors are willing to break the bank for him.

Aston Villa will hope that he can commit his long term future to the club and continue playing for them for the foreseeable future. The midfielder will certainly want to compete at a high level and he might be keen on joining a club capable of winning major trophies. Although Aston Villa have improved immensely under Unai Emery, they are not quite at that level yet.