World class Barcelona ace has release clause of just €10m with Man City and others circling

Despite being a generally underwhelming season for Barcelona, the Catalans remain in the hunt for a surprise Champions League victory thanks to the form of some of their young players.

Though Xavi Hernandez appears almost certain to leave the club of his life this summer, he will have left an indelible mark at Barca thanks to his introduction of La Masia talents such as Pau Cubarsi, Hector Fort, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal into the first team.

Lamine Yamal can consider himself a regular now, as can Cubarsi, and at 16 and 17 years of age respectively, that bodes well for the future of a club that have always relied on their academy.

Barcelona ace Pau Cubarsi has a paltry €10m release clause

For Cubarsi, earning comparisons to the mighty Franz Beckenbauer already might be considered to be churlish, but they’re not without foundation.

Against supposedly the best striker in the world, Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, the teen was literally and metaphorically head and shoulders above him.

That Champions League performance perhaps brought him to the wider attention of the footballing public, but a handful of Premier League clubs have already been on his tail.

According to Sport, Man City, Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested admirers, with Mundo Deportivo noting a ridiculous €10m release clause.

All is not what it seems, however, as both Cubarsi and Barcelona have no intention whatsoever of severing their relationship.

In fact, once the player turns 18 in January, Mundo Deportivo note that his contract will be renewed with a €1bn release clause attached to it.

As long as he stays injury free, the Spanish top-flight outfit clearly have a centre-back alongside Ronald Araujo who will dominate for years to come.

Even if Barca win nothing this season in terms of silverware, they’ll absolutely be better equipped to deal with next season and beyond.