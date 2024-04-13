Kingsley Coman looks set to miss Bayern Munich’s clash with Arsenal on Wednesday after suffering an injury on Saturday afternoon.

The German giants look set to miss out on the Bundesliga title this season as Bayer Leverkusen cruises to the finish line under Xabi Alonso.

With the Champions League now their only competition left, all eyes will turn to their hunt for their first European trophy since 2013.

But they must get past familiar opposition, Arsenal in the quarter-finals, with the German club grabbing a 2-2 draw against Mikel Arteta’s side earlier this week.

Bayern Munich welcome the London club to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night in what will be a titanic clash between the two giants.

But Thomas Tuchel will be without French winger Coman, who suffered an injury during his side’s 2-0 win against Koln on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, the German manager stated that it ‘doesn’t look good’ with the player set to miss the Arsenal game next week.

“We hope it won’t be counted in months. We’ll see what the test says but we’ll expect him not to be available for several weeks.” He said via France 24.

Kingsley Coman has been forced off through injury against Köln 🤕 A big loss for Bayern Munich as hosts Arsenal in just a few days. pic.twitter.com/YYjIH1AVA7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 13, 2024

Although Leroy Sane did not feature in the game against Koln, he is expected to feature against the Gunners, as is goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.