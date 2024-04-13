Boss who wants to manage West Ham now available to change clubs

West Ham are on red alert after Reims reportedly confirmed they fully expect manager Will Still to leave this summer.

Still, who has been linked with the Hammers job over the last year or so is a boyhood West Ham fan.

The 31-year-old’s current contract with Reims runs until the summer of 2025 and has been strongly linked with the Sunderland job in the past.

Will Still to become the next West Ham manager?

Still, who was born in Belgium to British parents has been involved in coaching in some kind of capacity since 2014.

He joined Reims in July 2021 as assistant manager before taking up the same role at Belgian side Standard Liege in October 2021.

Still returned to Reims as assistant manager in July 2022 and was appointed manager in October of that same year replacing the sacked Oscar Garcia.

Having impressed with the Ligue 1 outfit Still could now be ready for a step up and a big move to England.

He has admitted that taking over at West Ham would be his dream job and they are the one club he couldn’t turn down.

Reims general manager Mathieu Lacour actually admitted that he would be really proud if Still ended up taking over at the London Stadium.

It appears that the Hammers could have a huge opportunity to appoint Still this summer with Le 10 Sport reporting that Reims fully expect him to leave the club this summer.

With only a year left on his contract any potential compensation for Still would be minimal, but West Ham face a difficult decision over what to do with David Moyes who has done an exceptional job at the London Stadium.

Moyes said back in February that he had been offered a new contract by the Hammers, but would take a decision on his future at the end of the season.

West Ham will no doubt have a succession plan in place should Moyes decide to call it a day at the end of the season.