Video: Bruno Fernandes grabs brace from the spot to draw Manchester United level

The Manchester United captain has drawn his side level with his second goal of the game with a composed penalty.

The Red Devils have clawed their way back into the game for the second time once again thanks to their Portuguese captain.

Erik ten Hag’s side went behind early on when Dominic Solanke out-muscled Willy Kambwala before rifling the ball into the back of the net.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed one back but that was cancelled out minutes later, this time it was Justin Kluivert getting on the score sheet.

But the Portuguese midfielder has once again dragged his side back into the game with a calm penalty.