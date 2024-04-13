Video: Bruno Fernandes grabs brace from the spot to draw Manchester United level

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The Manchester United captain has drawn his side level with his second goal of the game with a composed penalty.

The Red Devils have clawed their way back into the game for the second time once again thanks to their Portuguese captain.

Erik ten Hag’s side went behind early on when Dominic Solanke out-muscled Willy Kambwala before rifling the ball into the back of the net.

Bruno Fernandes grabbed one back but that was cancelled out minutes later, this time it was Justin Kluivert getting on the score sheet.

But the Portuguese midfielder has once again dragged his side back into the game with a calm penalty.

More Stories / Latest News
Leao still loved in Milan, Modric going nowhere and more
Ange Postecoglou accuses Tottenham of lacking bravery in their heavy defeat to Newcastle
Video: Justin Kluivert fires Bournemouth back ahead minutes after Bruno Fernandes strike
More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.