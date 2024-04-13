Chelsea are keen on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli at the end of the season.

The Nigerian international striker has established himself as a top-class player for the Italian club and he helped them with the title last season. Osimhen is one of the best goalscorers in European football and Chelsea have identified him as a priority target.

It is no secret that the Blues needed a reliable goalscorer and Osimhen could prove to be a major upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

Paris Saint Germain are keen on the striker as well, and it remains to be seen whether the Blues can win the race for his signature. According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Chelsea are now hoping to negotiate payment terms with Napoli.

They are prepared to pay his release clause at the end of the season, but they are hoping to do so in instalments. Chelsea are prepared to sanction multiple departures in order to afford Osimhen this summer. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement soon.

Osimhen could fancy Chelsea move

Osimhen is entering his peak years and he will wants to compete at the highest level. Joining one of the biggest clubs in Europe will be an attractive proposition for him. Even though Chelsea have been quite mediocre in recent seasons, they have a talented squad and the resources to bounce back. With a couple of intelligent additions, they could easily return to the Champions League and compete for domestic trophies.

The 25-year-old has the physical and tactical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he will look to make an instant impact at Chelsea if the transfer goes through. The Nigerian striker managed to score 31 goals across all competitions last season and he has found the back of the net 14 times in all competitions this season.