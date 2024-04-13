Tottenham player wants summer exit, clubs already involved in talks

Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence is currently on loan at Italian club Genoa.

The 23-year-old has been quite impressive for the Italian outfit and he wishes to sign for them permanently.

According to a report from Lavocerossoblu, talks are already underway between the two clubs and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement soon.

Spence does not have a future at Tottenham and it would be ideal for the defender to leave Tottenham permanently.

He is highly rated at the Italian club and they are willing to give him regular first-team opportunities. Staying at Genoa would be ideal for his development.

Spurs already have Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal at their disposal. They will not be able to accommodate another right back in the squad.

The proceeds from his departure could help Tottenham improve their squad during the summer transfer window. Regular football at Genoa will help the defender get his career back on track as well.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – AUGUST 08: Djed Spence of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on August 08, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

Djed Spence needs to leave Tottenham

A permanent exit in the summer would be ideal for all parties and the player will hope that the two clubs can iron out an agreement soon.

The 23-year-old has shown with his performances at the Italian club that he is good enough to play at the highest level and he will be hoping to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons now.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and sitting on the bench at the North London club will not be ideal for him. He has previously shown his quality in the Championship and he will hope to make his mark in the Premier League one day.

For now, he should focus on his development with regular football in Italy. If he manages to improve in the coming seasons, he will have plenty of opportunities to join big clubs in the near future.

