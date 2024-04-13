Video: Dominic Solanke powers Bournemouth ahead with unstoppable strike

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
The English striker has given the Cherries the lead against Manchester United after overpowering the visitor’s defence.

Erik ten Hag’s side has got off to the worst possible start against Bournemouth with Dominic Solanke bringing his Premier League tally up to 16 goals so far this season.

Pouncing on the hesitant Alejandro Garnacho in the middle of the park, the ball found its way to Solanke who put Willy Kambwala on his back before firing past Andre Onana into the bottom corner of the goal.

