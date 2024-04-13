Erik ten Hag walked out of his post-match press conference on Saturday evening after he was asked about Manchester United’s worst-ever Premier League finish.

The Red Devils have now only registered one win in their last seven games after their disappointing 2-2 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday.

After the highs of last weekend, which saw them go toe to toe with Liverpool at Old Trafford, Manchester United fans have had their feet placed back on the ground.

Dominic Solanke opened the scoring after twisting Willy Kambwala inside out before rifling the ball into the bottom corner.

Bruno Fernandes then levelled the game before Justin Kluivert restored the home side’s lead just before half-time.

United were able to once again level up the contest thanks to a Fernandes second but were unable to find a winner with the game ending as a stalemate.

This leaves the Manchester club in seventh and on track for potentially their worst-ever season in the Premier League.

In his post-match press conference, this scenario was posed to Ten Hag by a journalist with the Dutch manager deciding to walk out of the interview.