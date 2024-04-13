Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano offers a definitive update on Gabriel Jesus’ Arsenal future

Things are hotting up in the title race now with Arsenal still right in the mix and Gabriel Jesus playing his part to help Mikel Arteta’s side hopefully break their 20-year wait for the Premier League trophy.

The Brazilian clearly isn’t playing as much as he’d like, but that’s as much to do with his manager wanting to keep a settled side as anything else.

Injuries have really been a problem for the striker this season, and he can’t just expect to waltz straight back into the side each time he returns, especially when Kai Havertz, for example, is playing so well.

Gabriel Jesus is focused on Arsenal

WhoScored note that the 27-year-old has actually only completed 90 minutes for the Gunners on two occasions since early October.

Clearly, for a player that has supposedly reached his peak years, that’s nowhere near good enough.

Rumours that he could be on the move to Italy in the summer appear to be wide of the mark, however.

“I’m not aware of anything between Juventus and Gabriel Jesus, to be honest. Zero information on discussions or contacts as things stand” Fabrizio Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Gabriel is really focused on Arsenal and he’s not planning to leave the club at this stage.

The situation remains very quiet, and of course he wants to do his best for the club.”

Though he may not be first choice for Arteta at the present time, he remains an important part of the squad and is certainly a great option to come off the bench.

Football players these days have to realise that a sub’s role is just as important as those in the starting XI.

They can come on and impact games at crucial times and the manager needs that flexibility to chop and change without losing any quality.

That means the entire squad working together as one with the manager knowing he can count on any player at any time.

Pep Guardiola at Man City is the perfect example of a manager that can swap players in and out and not feel as if there’s been a significant drop off.

Gabriel Jesus could yet be the most important player that Arteta has in his squad.