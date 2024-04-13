Exclusive: “I can guarantee…” Fabrizio Romano has the latest on Luka Modric’s Real Madrid future

Though he might not be considered a household name as such, there’s little doubting Luka Modric’s importance to Real Madrid over the past decade.

The Croatian even had the temerity to break the monopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi back in 2018 to win a well deserved Ballon d’Or.

Up until recently he has been the midfield metronome that has kept Los Blancos ticking. The team have long danced to his tune and when Luka Modric plays well, his team-mates follow suit.

Luka Modric will decide his future in the summer

Even at his advanced age he can still command and dictate the way in which Real play, and whilst much of the current campaign has been spent on the bench, when games have been getting away from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, Modric’s introduction to proceedings has restored a little balance.

His quiet authority and ability to change the course of a game is wonderful to watch, though it appears his time at the Santiago Bernabeu might be coming to an end.

Though it could be argued that it’s the right decision for the club as they look towards youth to propel them forwards to greatness once more – should Modric be moved on of course – there will be a hint of sadness at seeing a Real Madrid squad sans the Croatian.

There is a chance he could still stay at the club with rumours of an offer from Carlo Ancelotti for Modric to join his coaching staff.

“I can guarantee that Luka Modric has not decided anything yet,” Fabrizio Romano said to CaughtOffside.

“He will take his time in May/June to decide, he’s being super professional as always and he wants to help Real Madrid until the end of the season to win titles.

“Then, together, they will decide what he wants to do.”

The summer will give Modric the thinking time that he needs to make the best decision for him and his family.

There are reasons why a move to Dinamo Zagreb would be a perfect, and sensible, end to his illustrious playing career, his former club even taking out a full page ad in MARCA (h/t The Sun) to try and convince him to return to the club where he began his career.

Equally, passing on the wealth of his experience to the next generation of Real Madrid stars could appeal for entirely different reason.