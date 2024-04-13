6ft 5in ace available for free this summer and West Ham are making moves

Although they’ve had another reasonable season, it’s clear that West Ham need to upgrade their squad in certain areas if they wish to be in with a chance of winning some silverware in 2024/25.

The Hammers have steadily improved under David Moyes’ stewardship over the past few seasons but still aren’t quite there as the finished article.

The Scot’s way of playing harks back to another era, and it isn’t necessarily well suited to the modern game.

West Ham want Tosin Adarabioyo

That could perhaps explain why the East Londoners always appear to be taking one step forward and two steps back.

Unless a miracle occurs at the London Stadium next week, then it’s Bayer Leverkusen that will advance into the semi-finals of the Europa League, meaning the Hammers will have to put all their eggs in one basket in the last few Premier League games and ensure they qualify for Europe again through their league placing.

Three years in a row in European competition is unheard of for the East Londoners, and for all of Moyes’ bad press, that is a fact.

A Europa League semi-final, followed by a Conference League title, followed by a Europa League quarter-final (at least) isn’t half bad for a club with West Ham’s fairly limited resources.

In order to be well prepared for the new season, whether they’re in Europe or not, the Hammers have to buy well, and according to Miguel Delaney’s Independent Newsletter (subscription required), they’re hoping to land Fulham’s 6ft 5in centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo for free.

The towering defender would certainly provide the club with a real presence at set-pieces and a calmness in central defence, and if they can pick him up without having to spend a penny on transfer fees, it would be a real coup.

Time will tell if it’s Moyes still in charge by then too.