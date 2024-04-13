Video: Justin Kluivert fires Bournemouth back ahead minutes after Bruno Fernandes strike

Justin Kluivert has restored the home sides lead just minutes after Bruno Fernandes grabbed an equaliser.

The Red Devils are currently losing 2-1 to the Cherries after the first half was filled with sloppy mistakes which were swiftly punished.

Dominic Solanke broke the deadlock after turning Willy Kambwala inside out before firing past the outstretched Andre Onana.

Fernandes levelled the contest with a volley from five yards out to get his side back into the game but that was short-lived with Kluivert restoring his side’s leads moments later.

Bruno Fernandes strikes Manchester United level! ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/DyBvU02yrE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 13, 2024