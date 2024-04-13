Leao still loved in Milan, Modric going nowhere and more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Rafa Leão’s bad game won’t lead to more problems

Rafa Leão was booed off after the defeat against Roma but honestly guys, I’d not make it bigger than it is… he had a bad game, it happens in football.

AC Milan fans still love Leão as he’s a fantastic player and he has no problems with anyone. No relationship is broken because of one game.

Nothing is ongoing in terms of a transfer elsewhere either, and no one has appeared with €175m for his release clause, so really nothing to it.

No FFP decision at Newcastle yet despite Joelinton’s new contract

No decision has been made on whether Newcastle will need to sell a major player this summer because of Financial Fair Play.

This is something that Newcastle will discuss at the end of the season when the strategy – whether they’re in Europe or not – will be clear.

Discussions will depend on multiple factors, but especially on how much they need to make as profit for FFP.

Full focus on Arsenal’s season for Gabriel Jesus

I’m not aware of anything between Juventus and Gabriel Jesus, to be honest. Zero information on discussions or contacts as things stand.

Gabriel is really focused on Arsenal and he’s not planning to leave the club at this stage.

The situation remains very quiet, and of course he wants to do his best for the club.

Lucas Paqueta to Man City still alive… just

The Lucas Paqueta story will depend on what happens with the ongoing betting investigation.

Interest from Man City has been there since last summer, they like the player but it will all depend on the betting investigation.

Paqueta would also be happy and open to joining City.

Rotation harmed Liverpool on Atalanta’s best night

I don’t think Jurgen Klopp underestimated Gasperini, because he knows well that Gian Piero is an excellent coach.

He just rotated because can’t play every 3 days with the same players, it’s normal.

I expected Atalanta to deliver an aggressive, offensive performance because it’s what they always do in big European games.

They love the 1 v 1’s all over the pitch, and I also think they had their best night… as recently in Serie A they had some issues.

Luka Modric will wait to decide his future

I can guarantee that Luka Modric has not decided anything yet.

He will take his time in May/June to decide, he’s being super professional as always and he wants to help Real Madrid until the end of the season to win titles.

Then, together, they will decide what he wants to do.

New contract proposal being readied for Pedri

Pedri was finally back on the pitch after 38 days injured, and he made an instant impact for Barcelona after just one minute with a fantastic assist.

It was a special moment for the player against PSG, one of many clubs who’ve been interested in signing him in recent years.

It never happened because Pedri rejected all the approaches in order to continue at Barcelona, and now we can say today that Barça are preparing a new contract proposal for Pedri.

Negotiations are not taking place now, this is something for the next months and to be discussed at the right moment.

We know that Barça are already discussing Pau Cubarsi for example, another gem of Barcelona, and now with Pedri they’re also preparing a new deal proposal.

They informed people close to Pedri that they want to prepare a new contract proposal soon and then to discuss his contract expiring in 2026.

Osimhen still not close to any club despite PSG rumours

Lots of rumours as always regarding Victor Osimhen, and in Italy, we had reports of a deal almost done with Paris Saint-Germain. That things were really advanced.

Guys, from what I’m told at the moment, nothing is advanced and PSG have made absolutely no decision on whether they want to go for a centre-forward or a different kind of player.

It will take some time before they decide on that position, and also remember that they invested big money on Kolo Muani and Gonçalo Ramos last summer.

We can’t exclude PSG as a solution for Osimhen, but they’re still not decided whether they want to go for him in the summer or not and this is why the deal is not close or done. Nothing is advanced with any club.

No Liverpool interview for Amorim

Liverpool fans keep asking about Ruben Amorim. Guys, my position on the story I’ve told you multiple times.

Liverpool didn’t make contact with Roberto De Zerbi but they had direct contact to be informed on Ruben Amorim’s situation; contract clauses, what’s going on, what are the ideas of the manager in terms of his future… but Ruben Amorim has been very clear. No interview took place.

Some reports say that he had an interview at that meeting with Liverpool. No. And also he said no agreement. Nothing has been agreed. And this is real from what I’m hearing.

As soon as Ruben Amorim will communicate his future to Sporting, he will be open to enter into direct discussions with potential clubs.

Obviously with Liverpool he’s the favourite for the job because Liverpool really appreciate him, but he’s not the only option.