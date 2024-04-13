Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon is currently on loan at Championship club Leeds United.

Leeds are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League and Rodon has been quite impressive for them.

The 26-year-old has been one of the best central defenders in the Championship this season and his performances have helped Leeds compete towards the top of the table.

Don Goodman has now urged the Championship outfit to sign the player permanently at the end of the season.

The Welsh international defender could be available for a fee of around £10-15 million and Goodman believes that Leeds should be able to afford him.

If Leeds fail to secure promotion to the Premier League, it will be a major blow to their finances but Goodman feels that they should look to get rid of some of their fringe players and arrange funds for the transfer.

Speaking to MOT Leeds News, Goodman said: “It’s a no-brainer if they get promoted, obviously. Paying £10m is absolutely nothing in this day and age; it’d be a bargain based on his performances at Elland Road. “If they don’t get promoted, Financial Fair Play becomes more of a consideration. I know there’s lots of Leeds players out on loan across Europe. Hopefully for Leeds United they’re doing well and that will enhance their transfer value. “They could more than likely raise funds through selling those players and then get Rodon through the door regardless of whether they are in the Premier League or Championship. If Leeds have a chance of bringing him to the club, they should do so now and get it done.”

Rodon does not have a future at Tottenham and the North London club have already invested in a couple of quality central defenders recently.

Returning to his parent club would not be ideal for him and the 26-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career. He is highly rated at Leeds and therefore staying at Elland Road would be ideal for his development.

The player will certainly hope that Leeds can secure an agreement with Tottenham in the coming weeks.

Rodon sale will help Tottenham financially

The North London outfit will need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window and they will be hoping to get rid of players like Rodon and Djed Spence in the summer and raise some funds for their own signings.

As for Leeds, if they are promoted to the Premier League, they will need quality defenders in order to scope in the top flight and Rodon could be a key player for them next season as well.